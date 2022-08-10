PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.49

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 592538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.
PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $500.56 million, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of -0.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at PLAYSTUDIOS
Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 110,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
