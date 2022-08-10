PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.49

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 592538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $500.56 million, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of -0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PLAYSTUDIOS

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $60,134.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 352,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,802. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $60,306.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $60,134.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 352,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 76,300 shares of company stock valued at $424,149 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 110,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.