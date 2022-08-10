Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Plug Power updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 53,058,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,983,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

About Plug Power

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $730,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $617,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Articles

