Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Plug Power updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 53,058,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,983,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.
PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
