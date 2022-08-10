Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Polaris worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,218 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $37,614,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after buying an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Polaris by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 906,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,623,000 after buying an additional 158,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,475,000 after acquiring an additional 154,112 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.43. 7,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,399. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.53%.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.