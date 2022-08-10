Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Polaris Infrastructure Stock Performance

About Polaris Infrastructure

TSE:PIF opened at C$20.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.33. Polaris Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$23.05.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

