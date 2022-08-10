Portion (PRT) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Portion (PRT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Portion has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $758,592.52 and approximately $85.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,053.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00037750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00131519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00064637 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.