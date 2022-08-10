Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. 438,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.06. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Primoris Services by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.