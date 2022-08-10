Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 359,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Ross Stores worth $212,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 15.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROST opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.38. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.