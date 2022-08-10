Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Trane Technologies worth $204,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after buying an additional 69,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $154.55 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average of $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.80.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

