Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,006,254 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,685,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.72% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $169,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.