Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 231,272 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Crown Castle International worth $195,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $815,548,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after buying an additional 381,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,836,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,095,000 after acquiring an additional 365,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle International Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $179.86 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

