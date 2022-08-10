Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,106 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $121,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $249.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.45 and its 200-day moving average is $216.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $251.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

