Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,163 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $134,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $146.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $184.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.