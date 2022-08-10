Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $115,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 335,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 60,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.