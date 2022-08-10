Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 35,500 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,734,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $173,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,712,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,273,000 after buying an additional 622,900 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 709.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 332,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 291,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.