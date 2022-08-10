Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 78,680 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 78,680 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of PPG Industries worth $141,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,833,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

PPG stock opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

