Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,626,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,448 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Xcel Energy worth $189,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

