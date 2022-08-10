Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26, reports. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.19. 55,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,341. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.