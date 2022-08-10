Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26, reports. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion.
Principal Financial Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.19. 55,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,341. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62.
About Principal Financial Group
