PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Shares Up 0.4%

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRV.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

