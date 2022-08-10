Project Inverse Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038985 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars.

