Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives $16.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Provention Bio Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of PRVB opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $313.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 3,840.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.47%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after buying an additional 104,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 54,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Provention Bio by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,956 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Provention Bio by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 225,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Articles

