Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Tops $2.29 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $10,098.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00036623 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

