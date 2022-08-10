Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Trading Down 4.8%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.08. 30,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 92,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.