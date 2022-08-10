PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PHM stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.13. 1,981,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,946. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

