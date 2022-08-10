Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 993319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36.
About Pure Gold Mining
Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.
Featured Articles
