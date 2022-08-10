PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $24.33

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.33, but opened at $27.29. PureTech Health shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PRTC. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

See Also

