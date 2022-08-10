Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Trevali Mining Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report issued on Friday, August 5th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevali Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.46.

Trevali Mining Trading Down 6.0 %

TV opened at C$0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$46.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.96.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

(Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.