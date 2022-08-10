Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Boosted by Wedbush

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

AX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Axos Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AX opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 605.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,098.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

