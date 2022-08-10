Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Decreased by Analyst

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 913.64% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $24.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 289.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

In related news, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

