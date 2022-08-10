Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Issued By SVB Leerink

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Surgery Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Surgery Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGRY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -103.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $63.87.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $503,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 26,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,599 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

