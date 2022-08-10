Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park-Ohio in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Park-Ohio’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 4.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $19.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.37. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Edward F. Crawford acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 751,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,559,670.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford acquired 50,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,670.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Wert purchased 2,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720. Corporate insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 56.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.