Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Cut by Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

AMD opened at $95.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

