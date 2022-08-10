Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Everest Re Group, Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Everest Re Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everest Re Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.40 per share.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.63 EPS.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Shares of RE opened at $260.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $248.63 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,377,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,557,000 after acquiring an additional 159,814 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,475,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,389.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 131,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

About Everest Re Group



Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

