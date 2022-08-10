Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Lowered by B. Riley

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thryv in a report issued on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thryv to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $26.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Thryv has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.03 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Thryv by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Thryv by 10.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Thryv by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,132,551 shares in the company, valued at $150,860,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,270,156 shares of company stock worth $31,381,439. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thryv

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading

