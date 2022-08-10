Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Zoetis Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zoetis in a research report issued on Friday, August 5th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Zoetis Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

NYSE ZTS opened at $169.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

