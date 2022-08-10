Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Lifted by Wedbush

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nintendo in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 29.77%.

Separately, CLSA restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.35.

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $52.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $68.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at $952,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nintendo by 677.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,343 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

