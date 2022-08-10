Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 14,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 18,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Quarterhill from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quarterhill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $198.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

Quarterhill Cuts Dividend

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $133.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.