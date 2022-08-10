R. F. Lafferty Cuts Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target to $15.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Canoo Trading Down 13.5 %
NYSE GOEV opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $918.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Canoo has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $13.35.
Insider Activity at Canoo
In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $8,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,293,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock worth $10,655,376 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 114,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 82,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
