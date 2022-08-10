Radicle 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.79 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Radicle has a total market cap of $83.77 million and $8.79 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00010822 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radicle has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,974.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003893 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037806 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00131007 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00064184 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle (RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
