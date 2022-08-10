Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 44.23% and a negative net margin of 296.26%. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

RPID opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $174.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $23.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

In related news, major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,875,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,709.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Rapid Micro Biosystems news, major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,875,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,709.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,362.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 139,916 shares of company stock worth $611,058. 38.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

(Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.