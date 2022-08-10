Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 44.23% and a negative net margin of 296.26%. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance
RPID opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $174.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $23.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.
About Rapid Micro Biosystems
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID)
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.