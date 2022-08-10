Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $0.86 on Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00003586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $109.69 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,988 coins and its circulating supply is 127,595,722 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

