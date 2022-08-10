Raymond James Downgrades Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) to Market Perform

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $926.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enstar Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $49,057,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 402,437 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Argo Group International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,309,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,113,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,951,000 after buying an additional 144,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

