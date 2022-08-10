Raymond James Weighs in on Home Capital Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Home Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.86.

Home Capital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at C$27.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.89. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$23.83 and a 52 week high of C$46.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.40 million.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

