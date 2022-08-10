Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Wulff Hansen & CO.’s 8th Largest Position

Wulff Hansen & CO. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.5% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 47,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,617. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

