RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for RBC Bearings in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RBC Bearings’ current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.71.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $243.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $250.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.61.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,320 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.