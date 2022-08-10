RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) VP Patrick S. Bannon Sells 12,000 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total transaction of $2,899,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,749.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ROLLP traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.81. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,746. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $126.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.70.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLLP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,864,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

