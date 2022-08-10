Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.80. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 257,400 shares trading hands.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 353,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,393,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.