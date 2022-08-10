Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GoDaddy (GDDY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY):

8/9/2022 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $91.00.

8/4/2022 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,907. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

