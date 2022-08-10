REDW Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $11.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $467.32. The company had a trading volume of 87,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,674. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.51 and its 200 day moving average is $458.96. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

