REDW Wealth LLC Sells 356 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after buying an additional 748,098 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,697,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,209,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,030,000 after acquiring an additional 298,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 430,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,147,000 after acquiring an additional 293,794 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 49,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,833. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $57.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66.

