REDW Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.95. The company had a trading volume of 277,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,887. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average is $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

